The acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has redeployed 10 judges of the Federal High Court to different divisions of the court across the country.The affected judges, according to a circular by the court, are to leave the divisions where they currently sit and resume at their new stations on October 27, 2017.The redeployment is said to be in accordance with the directive of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, that heads of various courts should constitute special courts for the speedy trial of corruption cases pursuant to the Federal Government’s anti-graft war.By the circular, Justice Saliu Saidu, who currently sits at the Bayelsa division, will move to Lagos; Justice B.B. Aliyu will move from Yola to Port Harcourt; Justice I.M. Sani will move from Lokoja to Uyo; Justice I.L. Ojukwu will move from Uyo to Abuja; while Justice D.U. Okoronkwo, who currently sits in Ekiti will move to Lokoja.Others moved are Justice F.O. Giwa-Ogunganjo; Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed; Justice Abdulaziz Anka; and Justice Ibrahim Watila.The circular read in part, “In view of the recent circular by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria regarding the need to clear corruption and criminal cases, I have decided to reshuffle the current posting of judges…“Affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by October 23rd, 2017.“The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses have testified.”