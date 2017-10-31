Carlo Ancelotti has suggested he could consider coming back to the Premier League.The Italian, however, dismissed rumours linking him with a return to Chelsea.Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this month and said he would take a break but was looking ahead to a new challenge next year.“I want to be given an opportunity to create a project and work serenely, even if ours is a job which doesn’t allow you serenity, but that’s normal.“It takes just one bad result and the pressure rises, but I’m waiting – I’m not in a rush.“The Premier League’s interesting in certain aspects – there’s a great atmosphere in the stadium, but they’re also advanced in that respect in Germany.“I don’t know what could be the best solution – I can easily see myself at any club. I like football and I like coaching so, for as long as I have this passion, any job will do,” he told RAI radio.