The General Overseer, King of King Deliverance Church Gbonum-Ulepa Ntezi in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State‎, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi, has claimed that‎ the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze will win the election on November 18.

Prophet Chukwudi told journalists in Enugu on Monday: “I have a message to tell the world about the election in Anambra state; God is revealing to me that I have chosen Obaze (Oseloka), the PDP candidate to emerge winner of the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.‎”





Asked if God revealed to him why He chose Obaze, Prophet Chukwudi said “In the Book of Amos chapter 3 verse 7, the Bible said the Lord God dwelleth and revealeth his secret unto his servant the prophet.”





“He told me that the incumbent Governor‎ of Anambra state is misusing the money of the state, not using it properly but by the grace of God he wants to raise a great leader in the person of Obaze to put things right,” he further claimed.





Pressed further if God ‎told him the qualities he saw in Obaze, Prophet Chukwudi said it was best known to God, whom he said had previously revealed to him that Donald Trump would win American Presidency before it came to manifestation.





“I predicted the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the downfall of Nnamdi Kanu, the winning of Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 presidential election‎ and also gave prediction 3 years ago before the 2015 election, that Muhammadu Buhari will win.”





Prophet Chukwudi said God has never failed him in his predictions.