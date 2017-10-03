The National coordinator APGA Media Warriors, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, Tuesday debunked tangentially the alleged statement which reads ‘APGA planning to rig November 18th election’ credited to All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Tony Nwoye, saying that he (Nwoye) was the one who planned to rig the forthcoming election with federal might and not All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA that has the support of Anambra people.“Tony Nwoye made the allegation with an evil motive of covering and diverting Nigerians attention from his orchestrated rigging plot”, he said.Recall that Nnwoye had said, “APGA feels they will rig the election but in this election there will be no rigging. APGA and others campaign against APC labeling it an Hausa party are deceiving themselves because all the contestants in this election are Anambra people.”Speaking on the possibility of Nwoye winning the forthcoming election, Obigwe said “it is very impossible for him to win considering the mammoth supporters that stormed Governor Willie Obiano’s campaign flag off yesterday.“Even Tony Nwoye knew very well that for him to win the November 18th election can be likened to a Camel passing through the eye of a needle, hence his consternation and plan to rig the election with federal might”, he said.Obigwe said that only a fool will believe Tony Nwoye’s childish allegation that APGA was planning to rig the election.Recall that APC led administration through its party members and the national chairman, Oyegun on the early week of October, nominated the minister of Labour and productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige and other prominent APC stakeholders to lead Nwoye’s campaign in Anambra.In view of that therefore, Obigwe said that the democratic will of the people of the State must triumph on November 18th and advised APC to jettison any electoral malpractices for such might affect the unity of the nation.He also said that the November 18th election is a battle between the people of the State that are determined to return Governor Obiano to office for a merited second term and those that want to take them back to Egypt.Speaking further, Obigwe said that the people of the State are not ingrates and that they have made up their mind to use the November 18th election to reward Governor Obiano for his good works in the State.He lauded the massive turnout of the people of the State at Governor Obiano’s campaign flag off and said that anybody planning to rig the November 18th election should get ready to kill the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of the flag off ceremony.“What the people of the State demand is the return of Governor Obiano to office through a free and fair election devoid of manipulation”, he finally said.