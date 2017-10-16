A suspected accomplice of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, Emeka Arinze, on Monday asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to order his immediate release from police custody.Arinze, in his suit filed at the court’s registry through a rights campaigner, Mr Ogedi Ogu, is claiming N100m and a public apology from the police jointly and several others over alleged infringement on his rights.Joined in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, State Police Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command and Insp. Christian, an Investigating Police Officer with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.Ogu is seeking a declaration that the arrest and detention of Arinze without any order validly made in accordance with the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) is unlawful and illegal.In addition, he wants an order directing and mandating the respondents to produce the suspect in the court.An affidavit sworn to by the younger sister of the applicant, Mrs Nkem Nwaka, said the applicant was arrested on June 27 at Festac Town, Lagos, by the third respondent (the police) and taken to the office of the second respondent (CP).According to her, the suspect has been in custody since June 27 and denied access to his medications, family and lawyers.The applicant has been in police custody for more than three months without any charge, she said, adding that his fundamental rights as guaranteed under Sections 35 (4) and 36 (4) (5) of the 1999 Constitution have been violated.No date has been fixed for hearing.Evans has been arraigned before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja.He had earlier instituted a fundamental rights suit against the Police, claiming N300m as damages for alleged illegal detention and rights violation.