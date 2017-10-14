Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, has reacted to the goal target Gunners’ boss, Arsene Wenger, set for him this season.Arsenal manager Wenger has been very vocal of his expectation for Iwobi to shoot and score more goals.After Iwobi’s goal against Brighton a fortnight ago, Wenger stated that he wants 10 goals and eight assists from the Nigeria international.The 21-year-old, however, is not scared of the manager’s expectation.Iwobi told Pulse Sports: “I will try my best and see and give a 100%.“On the pitch, I don’t really think about it, I just think about helping my teammates.“When the chance comes, I try my best whether I get a goal or not, I just get to wait and see.“To get goals is what people like Messi and Ronaldo do, they get talked about for and I need to add that to my game.“I will have to say that I have been working hard in training, practising my finishing and it paid off against Brighton.”