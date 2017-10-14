Arsenal manager Wenger has been very vocal of his expectation for Iwobi to shoot and score more goals.
After Iwobi’s goal against Brighton a fortnight ago, Wenger stated that he wants 10 goals and eight assists from the Nigeria international.
The 21-year-old, however, is not scared of the manager’s expectation.
Iwobi told Pulse Sports: “I will try my best and see and give a 100%.
“On the pitch, I don’t really think about it, I just think about helping my teammates.
“When the chance comes, I try my best whether I get a goal or not, I just get to wait and see.
“To get goals is what people like Messi and Ronaldo do, they get talked about for and I need to add that to my game.
“I will have to say that I have been working hard in training, practising my finishing and it paid off against Brighton.”
