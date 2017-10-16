The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on Sunday declared the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Chief Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo (Generalissimo) of Yorubaland.





Abiola it was also gathered succeeded Late Samuel Ladoke Akintola, the then Premier of the defunct Western region who was killed on January 15th, 1966 during the first Military coup.





Since the demise of Abiola in 1998, the position of the Aare Ona Kakanfo (Generalissimo), head of Yoruba warriors had been vacant until today (Sunday) when a letter of appointment was given to the OPC leader by Oba Adeyemi.





Personal Assistant to Adams, Segun Akanni who confirmed the development in a telephone conversation at about 7.24pm on Sunday declared that the OPC leader was happy to be honoured with the prestigious Yoruba traditional title.





Akanni said, “Yes. It is true. We just received the appointment letter this evening.





Also, in a short write up sent to DAILY POST while confirming the appointment, Akanni said, “God has done it. Thanks and honour be to Almighty God, the creator of Heaven and Earth.





“As from today Sunday 15th, October 2017, that man with many chieftaincy titles, The proud Son of Arigidi Akoko, The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress, The Convener of Oodua Progressive Union, The Founder of Gani Adams Foundation, The Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation, The Chairman/CEO of Donyx Global Concept, Aare Gani Adams becomes The 15th AARE ONAKAKANFO OF YORUBA LAND.





“Special thanks to His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Olayiwola Atanda, The Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye Yeye”.





Recall that it became obvious at the weekend, during activities lined up to mark the 79th birthday of the foremost Yoruba traditional ruler, that Oba Adeyemi had made up his mind to bestow Otunba Adams with the traditional title.





On Saturday, Oba Adeyemi was overheard referring to the OPC leader as the new Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland at an event which took place at the historic Atiba Hall, Oja Akesan, Oyo.





Particularly, the foremost Yoruba traditional ruler was seen pointing to Otunba Adams as the new Are, while welcoming Chief Abiola Ogundokun to the event.