Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State will, on Thursday, host South West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan, the state capital.A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, on Wednesday, said that the meeting would hold at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office.Those being expected at the forum are the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande; National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Chief Pius Akinyelure, governors, ex-governors, ministers, National Assembly members and party leaders across the zone.The statement added that Thursday’s exclusive stakeholders’ meeting was a follow-up to the earlier one, which was also hosted by Ajimobi, in Ibadan.It reads, “Sequel to wide consultations with the APC leadership in the Southwest, the governor is inviting stakeholders to a follow-up parley to discuss compelling issues and developments in the collective interest of the Southwest region.“The meeting will also assess the success so far recorded on the regional economic integration initiative as well as other issues of common interest.”The statement added that participants were poised to experience warm reception and the hospitality of the government and the good people of Oyo State.