The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for a probe of how the budget for the State House Medical Centre is utilised.





She made the call at a programme in Abuja today, at the opening of a two-day Stakeholders meeting on RMNCAH+N – Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition.





She decried the “lack of facilities”, including syringes, at the centre despite the huge budgetary allocation and ongoing construction there.





She said, “Few weeks ago I was sick as well, they advised me to take the first flight out to London I refused to go. I said I must be treated in Nigeria because there is a budget for an assigned clinic to take care of us.





“If the budget is N100 million, we need to know how the budget is spent. Along the line I insisted they call Aso Clinic to find out if the X-tray machine is working, They said it is not working. They didn’t know I am the one that was supposed to be in that hospital at that very time.”