Foremost Maritime lawyer and former President, Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba on Monday dragged the President Muhammadu Buhari before an Abuja Federal High Court in Abuja for allocating the position of the Minister of Petroleum to himself.

Agbakoba, in his suit, wants the court to determine the constitutional qualification of the President to hold executive office as Petroleum Minister.





In a statement issued by his Chambers, Agbakoba, argued that on the basis of section 138 of the Constitution, the President should be barred from taking any paid employment or holding executive office of Minister of Petroleum Resources.





Agbakoba contended that in any event, the President’s appointment as Minister of Petroleum Resources was not confirmed by the Senate of the National Assembly, as stipulated by section 147(2)of the constitution.





The affidavit supporting Agbakoba’s claim states that the determination of the questions are of vital national importance, in view of the governance chaos at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).





The court is yet to fix a date for hearing of the matter.