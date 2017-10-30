Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has been targeted by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS, sympathisers on Monday.A new poster is currently trending on social media, detailing how the Islamic extremists have threatened the Portuguese International.The 32-year-old is pictured on his knees in an execution scene and was given a big black eye.The executioner was captured behind Ronaldo holding a knife.The poster carried the following terse message, “Our words are what you see not what you hear. So just you wait, we are waiting too.”The sickening pro-ISIS campaign against high profile footballers and the World Cup began last week.In one of the posters, Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi and PSG forward, Neymar were also photoshopped in the ongoing trend.