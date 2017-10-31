Adamawa Government has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Boss Mustafa to replace Babachir Lawal as new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said the return of the position of SGF to the state was gladdening.





His words: “The government and people of Adamawa are happy with the development.”





“I just spoke to many stakeholders, including Governor Bindow Jibrilla, who expressed happiness and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment.





“Boss Mustafa is our son and we are confident about his ability to discharge the responsibilities of that office.”





Sajoh reiterated Adamawa Government’s commitment to stand by Mustafa to ensure that he succeeded in his new assignment.





Similarly, Adamawa Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, said the party was satisfied with the appointment.





“Mustafa is one of us; he is a strong man and team player whose appointment would further enhance the party in the state, North East and Nigeria as a whole.”





Lawan urged the people of Adamawa to rally round Mustafa and give him the needed support to succeed.