Nollywood star actor, Jim Iyke has spoken about his much publicised relationship with actress, Nadia Buari.

Few years back, the two stars were said to be in a serious relationship, but Jim told Punch that nothing went down between down.





He explained, “Things didn’t get messy as people thought. Two people met in the entertainment industry and there was a reality show at a time that kept us together.





“So, we did a smart thing anybody who found himself or herself in such situation would have done. And when the entertainment was over, we moved on to our normal lives.





“For anyone who thought anything extraordinary happened, it was a live show except that it played into our personal lives too. I got what I wanted, which was followership and I appreciate the audience for watching.





“She understood what she was coming into and I understood as well. We got the mileage we both wanted and we moved on with our lives. Five years down the lane, people are still talking about it.”