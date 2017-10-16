Members of the Academic Staff Union of the College of Education (COEASU), Ilorin said they had embarked on prayer and fasting to ensure payment of their outstanding salaries by the Kwara Government.The Chairman of the union, Saba Daniel, told newsmen on Monday in Ilorin said they went spiritual because the state government was yet to address the issue.”We are still waiting because the issue is yet to be addressed, so we have resorted to fasting and prayers.”The suffering is too much for our members because most of us can no longer cater for our families or send our children to school.”Non payment of salary is a silent killer, so we are pleading with the state government to meet our needs and settle us,” Daniel said.He, however, said that the decision to either call-off the strike or continue with it depended on members of the union.In his reaction, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communications, Muideen Akorede, said the subvention for the college for the last quarter would soon be released.”The issue is not about prayers, Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed has pledged to settle all outstanding salary arrears to state-owned tertiary institutions in this last quarter, ” Akorede said.