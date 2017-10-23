The Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and the Owa’tapa of Itapa Ijesaland, Dr. Olapade Agoro, have hailed the appointment of the leader of the Oodua People’s Congress, Chief Gani Adams, as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland as a deserved one.Aregbesola, who said Adams deserved the title of the new generalissimo of seen and unseen native forces of the Yoruba race, said this in Iwo on Sunday at the 50th birthday ceremony of his Special Adviser on Information, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon.Aregbesola said, “Some of us don’t know the nativity of Gani Adams, but I know the nativity of Gani Adams. I went to secondary school where he was born. I share a lot with him and I am happy that from far away Arigidi Akoko, Gani Adams has become the generalissimo of Yorubaland, both seen and unseen native armed forces.“When I look at the circumstances of your emergence, definitely you are worthy of this title. I salute you!”Meanwhile, the Oluwo also described the appointment of Adams by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as a deserved one.Oluwo, who said this in a telephone interview with one of our correspondents in Osogbo on Sunday, advised Adams to use his position to defend the Yoruba people from oppression and poverty.Oba Akanbi also said the new Aare Ona Kakanfo, who is succeeding the late Chief MKO Abiola, should begin to fight serious war against what he described as negative aspects of Yoruba culture and poverty ravaging the land.He said, “The appointment of Gani Adams is a right decision, especially at this fragile period when our revered and rich tradition is being threatened. The appointment is coming at a period when people are being killed in the name of culture, at a time when ritual killings are perpetrated in the name of culture; and kidnapping is trekking into Yorubaland barefooted.“I’m glad for Gani Adam’s exposure and experience. His primary duty is the defence of the Yoruba race, her people and culture against oppression. And he is widely travelled.“I will want him to use his office to curtail incessant killings of mostly students for rituals by alfas, pastors and ritual killers. He should curb kidnapping and stop the use of human parts for sacrifice.“I am optimistic the new air greeting the appointment of Otunba Gani Adams will liberate the Yoruba from poverty of the mind that has beclouded our sense of reasoning for accepting offering a child that may grow up to be president of this nation to deities.”Also, Agoro said there was no Yoruba man more suitable for the title of the Aare Ona Kakanfo than Adams.Agoro, who noted that the essence of the title had been diminished over time, said only Adams came close to those who occupied the office in the ancient times.He, therefore, lauded Oba Adeyemi, describing his choice of Adams for the Aare Ona Kakanfo title as “a vicariously taken decision for the entire (Yoruba) race at home and abroad.”Agoro, the patriarch of the Aladura Church and a former presidential candidate on the platform of the National Action Council, said this in a statement titled, ‘Gani Adams: The best considered modern-day Aare Ona Kakanfo,’ and made available to our correspondent on Sunday.The monarch said, “The Aare Ona Kakanfo title could be rightly said to have its origin only in the then Oyo Yoruba empire or what one could term the Yoruba kingdom, but which is now politically reduced, bastardised and limited in value contents and relevance to a misnomer title of ‘Oyo Chiefdom.’“The then Oyo Yoruba empire comprised what is today the western, North-Central Nigeria and Ifon Kingdom of ‘Idaomi’ (Dahomey) in the present-day Republic of Benin. It was an empire brought about and sustained by years of wars and conquests through well-organised military, army and cavalry headed by the Aare Ona Kakanfo under the kingship and leadership of the Alaafin of Yoruba Oyo kingdom.“Notable modern-day great Yoruba leaders like the late Chief Ladoke Akintola and Chief Moshood Abiola, who were conferred the Aare Ona Kakanfo title, could be said to have been more of political considerations, then at the heat of politics of their days.”He added, “It is a vicariously taken decision for the entire race at home and abroad by the Iku Baba Yeye Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi Alowolodu bi Iyere.”