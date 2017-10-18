An octogenarian, Pa Ayoade Omobolaji, was yesterday remanded at the Kirikiri Prison by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.Omobolaji, 82, will remain in custody pending the perfection of his bail conditions.He was arraigned before Magistrate Bola Osunsanmi on a one-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.Police prosecutor Simon Imhonum alleged that the defendant committed the offence on September 25 at 26, Amosu Street, Obadore, Igando, Lagos.The charge reads: “That you, Ayoade Omobolaji, on September 25 at 26, Amosu Street, Obadore, Igando, Lagos did forcefully and unlawfully defile a 13-year-old girl by having sexual intercourse with her and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.’’The defendant pleaded not guilty.Osunsanmi granted him bail at N500,000 with two sureties.She said the sureties must work in a reputable organisation, own property in the jurisdiction, show evidence of tax payment in the last three years, all of which must be verified.The magistrate adjourned the matter till November 21 for trial.