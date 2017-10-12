The Army has killed 40 Boko Haram insurgents, arrested 18 suspects and rescued 230 victims in the last one month.Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who addressed reporters at the news conference yesterday, said his troops killed 40 insurgents, arrested 18 and rescued 230 victims in Sambisa Forest.Gen Attahiru added that 10 insurgents surrendered, noting that the theatre recorded success against the insurgents after the launch of Operation Deep Punch II and Operation Ruwan Wuta in Sambisa.“Some of the operations led to the killing of two key Boko Haram commanders – Abdu Kawuri and Abubakar Benishek – on September 1, at Alafa in Bama council.“A prominent commander, Ba’abba Ibrahim, and two other commanders, died after sustaining injuries during their last encounter with our Special Forces in an ambush at Magumeri council.“In another encounter, our troops repelled an attack on the IDPs camp at Banki. The attack followed discreet insurgents’ infiltration into the area through the Nigeria–Cameroun border.He added that six members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed in an attack on IDPs camp in Ngala.“I want to reassure you that Boko Haram will finally be brought to its knees in no distant time, as troops had conducted precursor operations and other offensives geared toward their final defeat.