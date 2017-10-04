Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, in a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari has laid some accusations at the door of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In the letter, Kachikwu accused Maikanti Baru, general managing director of the NNPC of undermining his office and dragging the reputation of the corporation in the mud.

It was earlier reported that Dr Kachikwu expressed displeasure over the leakage to the public a memo he sent to Buhari.

Below are some of the accusations he made in the letter:





1.Lack of due process

According to Ibe Kachikwu, Baru has failed to consult and carry him along in the activities of the corporation. He also alleged that Baru was already hindering all the envisaged positive changes for the oil and gas sector.





2. New NNPC appointments

The minister said he was not consulted in most of the appointments made by Baru. He said he learnt about them on social media or through press releases.

Kachikwu explained that on one occasion, he held a meeting with Baru to raise concerns about the appointments and also wrote a letter to him, but that Baru ignored him by making some changes without his involvement. He appealed to the president to suspend these appointments.





3. Contracts awarded without due process

Kachikwu said against the rules, some major contracts were never reviewed or discussed with him or the board of NNPC. He listed some of the contracts as:

The crude Term contracts- value at over $10bn

The DSDP contracts – value over $5bn

The AKK pipeline contract- value approximately $3bn

Various financing allocation funding contracts with the NOCs- value over $3bn

Various NPDC production service contracts- value at over $3bn-$4bn





4. Blocks from seeing the president

Ibe Kachikwu also mentioned the fact that after several attempts he had been unable to meet the Nigerian president to discuss his concerns.



