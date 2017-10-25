THE Senate yesterday postponed the planned probe of the Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, over alleged award of $25 billion contract without due process.The upper chamber also resolved to investigate Baru over alleged insubordination and abuse of office as contained in the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who announced the postponement, said the investigation wouldbegin next Tuesday.The investigative panel to be chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko ought to have started yesterday.Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, did not give any reason for the sudden postponement.Senate President Bukola Saraki constituted the ad hoc panel last week following a resolution of the Senate and public outcry over the content of Kachikwu’s letter.The committee was given four weeks to submit its report.A source said earlier meeting scheduled last week by the committee chairman was also called off at the last minute.Wamakko is yet to address the reporters about the modalities his committee would adopt to conduct the investigation.Kachikwu’s letter was leaked to the press last two weeks.In the memo, Kachikwu alleged lack of due process in the award of contracts valued at over $25 billion by NNPC.