Former governor of Anambra State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Achike Udenwa has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party will bring an end to the APC administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He said the party would support Buhari to win the APC presidential ticket as it will be easier for PDP if the ruling party decides to field Buhari for a second term.





Speaking with Sun, Udenwa noted that the ruling party came in on a populist mandate but in the last two years and some months, it done nothing, instead, the situation has worsened.





He said, “The exchange rate that was between N190 and N200 to a dollar, is now about N370. The recession set in.





“If anybody is telling you that we are out of recession, it is not true. That we pretend to be out of recession is because the price of oil has moved up a little bit and the quantity we are selling has also moved up. We have not come out of recession. What is our GDP? In terms of productivity, what have we done, have we started producing more agricultural goods, have we started looking at our solid minerals, have we started manufacturing as we should do, has power improved? These are issues that are going to determine 2019.





“We will support him to become APC candidate. That will be good for us and makes our work easier. Let him emerge as APC presidential candidate.





“Being realistic, you will see that people calling for Buhari to run for second term is out of selfishness.





“They want again to ride on the back of Buhari to run and win their own elections. That is what it is all about. How can you, this is a man whose health has been bad, we thank God that he has been able to recover appreciably. If he manages to drag on to the end of the term, you want him to come for another four years? Are you being realistic? If that is what APC has chosen, it is good for us. But even with that they still can’t stand us.”