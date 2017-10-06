Alhaji Muhammadu Abdullahi Sugar, a close ally of Atiku Abubakar, has said that the former Vice-President should take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, because he possesses the “expertise and exposure” needed to address the challenges facing Nigeria.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Sugar stated that if Atiku was given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the country, he would turn around its fortunes within a short period.

“You know, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua succeeded in addressing most of the challenges facing the country at that time in six months before his ailment weighed him down.

“The template used was that of late Shehu Musa Yar’adua which was co-designed by Atiku.