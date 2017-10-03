The 2019 presidential election campaign poster for Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, the former Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha has surfaced online.

This is coming 7 months after the the former Chief Security Officer launched a new political party, Green Party of Nigeria, ahead of the 2019 election.





Al-Mustapha said in a brief statement, “Finally, the real people’s party has landed. Please give praise to our Creator for rare beautiful gift to the people. The future is GPN and GPN is the Future.”





The campaign poster reads: “Support Major Hamza Al-Mustapha for Nigerian President 2019, support Integrity + Selfless Services + Competence = A Better Nigeria”.









Nigerian Eye cannot independently verify the authenticity of this poster but its been flying around the internet all weekend and no one has made an official statement regarding it.



