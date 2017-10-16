Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Dimeji Bankole, has declared his full support to the newly formed Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ogun State.This was contained in a release signed by the party’s state publicity secretary, Mr Sunday Adeleye, made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Monday, urging members of the party to remain focused and be committed to issues affecting it.Bankole according to the statement said the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections required the effort of all members, hence the need for them to shun all acts capable of jeopardising its success.The statement reads,” The Rt Hon Dimeji Bankole has assured members that he is now with the party and subsequently declared his full support for the party.“He stressed the need for members of Action Democratic Party (ADP) to remain focused and committed as well shun acts that could jeopardise the success of the party. The former speaker said the victory of the party in the coming polls requires the concerted efforts of the entire members.”The party at its expanded executive meeting had directed that membership registration should commence in all the 20 local government areas of the state.It said that all local government executive committee would be put in place to facilitate the inauguration of ward executives.The party also said that all elective positions would be made open to all aspirants and charged all aspirants to indicate interest in accordance to the laws as stipulated in the Electoral Act.The State Chairman, Chief Wale Egunleti, charged members to be ready for the task ahead and to make sure the party wins elections at all levels come 2019.