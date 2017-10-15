The Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum and member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman has expressed anger that some people are clamouring for President Muhammadu Buhari’s return in 2019.

Abdulrahman told Sun that, “We must not lose sight of the fact that it was an alliance that brought him in.





He further said that Nigeria will crash because of North’s supremacy and any attempt by Buhari to hold on to power will be disastrous.





Noting that President Buhari came to power through alliance with the South, he said the agreement must be respected, adding that Nigeria does not belong to the North alone.





He added, “The North and Buhari must get serious and behave themselves. Nigeria does not belong to the North because if you maintain the position, grandstanding that the North is powerful in Nigeria, you are wasting your time and Nigeria would collapse and crash.





“Why is the North asking for eight years? It is because of incapability to put in a leader. After Buhari, the best is Buhari. I am telling you now; go and write it down.





“The best the North can ever offer is Buhari. He failed three times woefully until the South West came and they had an alliance. Why are they trying to abuse that alliance?





“Four years is enough for the North. Let us respect each other.”





He said 2019 is not for Buhari and CPC but for the south west and ACN.