The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed that his ambition to seek reelection as governor in 2019 has the anointing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai made the disclosure while speaking in a radio interview in Kaduna.





He noted that with the endorsement of the President, he would definitely seek re-election.





The governor stressed that he got Buhari’s blessing shortly before he briefed him on his intention recently.





He, however, stated that those interested to contest can come out as the “constitution of our party allowed for primaries to elect a standard-bearer.”





According to El-Rufai, he is ready to face anybody in a free contest in order to emerge as the party’s flag bearer.





El-Rufai said, ”It was after I have finished briefing him that he (President) gave me the nod to seek re-election together with my deputy.





”It equally allows for a consensus candidate if the majority of the party members agreed on a consensus candidate.”