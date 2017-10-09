No fewer than 2,000 Police personnel attached to the Kaduna State Command are currently protesting over the non-payment of their August and September salaries.

The aggrieved police personnel which cut across the rank and file of the Command, are assembled in front of the Salaries Office inside the Command headquarters in Kaduna Town.





Addressing the aggrieved personnel, the State Commissioner of Police, Cyril Abeh, explained that the delay was from the Finance Ministry’s IPPS office and not the fault of the police.





“They are police officers operating under the law, if they misbehave, we will deal with them according to the law. This is mutiny.





“I am in the field attending to a very important security matter, but will be on my way back to headquarters to address them now,” Abeh said.