At least 19 people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a train near the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow, regional authorities said Friday.


“According to the latest information, 19 people have been killed,” the head of the regional health service, Alexandre Kiryukhin, told the TASS news agency. A statement from the regional interior ministry said all of the victims were on board the bus.

