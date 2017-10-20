Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria ​has advised the Nigerian government to resolve its issue with Intels Nigeria​, a company ​co-owned by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

​G​overnment​ ​had directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to terminate the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement that the agency has with ​Intels.





NPA had based termination of ​the contract ​with the ​oil and gas logistics giant​ on​ its ​alleged refusal to get on the​ ​Treasury Single Account (TSA​) platform.





President of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, ​told newsmen in Lagos that ​Intels’ closure will not only throw thousands of workers into the labour market, but also adversely affect their families and other dependents.





He said: “Today, we are aware that Intels has over 5,000 direct employees and over 6,000 indirect employees, which makes it up to 11,000 workers.





“Most of these employees are Nigerians with families and responsibilities.





“We are worried that if this issue is not resolved amicably, their jobs can be on the line.”





Adeyanju said the socio-economic implication of most of the workers losing their jobs in a volatile area like Rivers State would have a negative impact.





He ​added that the union was also worried over the negative message the contract cancellation would send to investors locally and internationally.





“We want to advice the government to avoid anything that will send wrong signals to investors that Nigeria’s environment is not safe and conducive for business,” he said.