Monkey pox, which started with an index case in Bayelsa state on September 22, has spread to six other states, including Lagos.

There are 31 cases, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said yesterday.





NCDC National Coordinator/ Chief Exective Officer Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu listed the states as Bayelsa, Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Cross River.





Monkey pox virus occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).





Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch, bush meat preparation, direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated bedding. Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets.





According to the Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Chris Bode, Monkey Pox is similar to small pox, but it’s milder than small pox. He said the infection crosses species when man comes in contact with the animals that are the





He said the index case must have come in contact with an infected monkey or if the monkey was consumed when it was not properly cooked. If the virus was still alive, given that not all the bacteria are destroyed by heat, then the transmission would take place through that mechanism.





Things to know about the viral infection

The primary source of contact is from a monkey, whether through eating inadequately cooked monkey meat or meat of an infected animal.

The secondary channel of transmission is from human to human, especially through body fluid.

Another channel of contact is contact with materials contaminated with the virus.

The illness can be fatal in humans, between one per cent and 10 per cent, with most deaths occurring in younger age groups.

There is no treatment or vaccine available, although prior smallpox vaccination was highly effective in prevention.

Its incubation period is from six to 16 days, but it can also range from five to 21 days.

Its symptoms could last from 14 to 21 days.

The invasion period could last from zero to five days.

The symptoms include fever, intense headache, back pain, abnormal physical weakness or lack of energy, muscular pains and lymphadenopathy.

Physical manifestation include skin eruption, with 95 per cent on the face and 75 per cent on palms of the hands and sole of feet

Rashes, characterised by flat, red spot on the skin, covered with small confluent bumps

How to avoid being infected

These are some of the tips suggested by the LUTH CMD: