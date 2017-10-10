On Monday, Boss Mustapha was announced as the new Secretary to Government of the Federation.The announcement became an instant hit on the internet among Nigerians.Here are 10 facts about Boss Mustapha that you should know.1. Boss Gida Mustapha served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority before his appointment as SGF.2. He was born in Adamawa State.3. Mustapha attended Hong Secondary School, in Hong, Adamawa State and North East College of Arts and Sciences Maiduguri, Borno State. He completed his Secondary School Education in 1976 with WASC and HSC certificates.4. He obtained his Law degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979. He was called to bar in 1980.5. He was a member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Constituent Assembly from 1988 to 1989.6. He was the Chairman People’s Solidarity Party (PSP) Gongola State from 1989 to 1990.7. He was state chairman, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Gongola State from 1990-1991.8. He was the governorship candidate for the SDP in Adamawa State in 1991.9. He was the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria from 2010 to 2013.10. He contested for the Adamawa governorship primary in 2014.