Michelle Obama has a few candid words for women who chose to vote against Hillary Clinton in favour of Donald Trump in the 2016 election.The beloved former First Lady was clear and direct as she spoke on the topic during an appearance at the Inbound 2017 conference in Boston, where she expressed confusion at the choice of women who opted to vote in favour of Trump.“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” she said.“What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, ‘That guy, he’s better for me, his voice is more true to me.’“Well, to me, that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”Mrs. Obama also weighed in on the job Donald Trump is doing as President, emphasising that at the end of the day, she hopes he is successful at his job and is treated better by his political peers than President Obama was during his two terms in office.“We want the sitting President to be successful because we live in this country,” she added.“He is our commander in chief, he was voted in. When you’ve been in that position, you see that most former (presidents) do take a step back, they do let the current holder of the office lead.“You do step up when you’re asked, and you do try to make sure what you say is constructive.“Now, like I said, there was a whole party that didn’t do that for my husband, a whole political party that did not, but what we’ve learned as part of our legacy is leading with grace.”Lastly, Mrs. Obama noted that despite consistent opposition from the GOP during his entire time in office, President Barack Obama will never stoop to the same low measures as Trump now that the shoe is on the other foot.“Barack is not going to turn into what this President was, which is somebody tweeting in the wind and stirring up mess without really knowing what they’re talking about.”