Nigerian music icon, Sound Sultan, born Olanrewaju Fasasi, has given reasons he didn’t participate in the Charly Boy protest against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Charly Boy, had led a protest against Muhammadu Buhari during his medical vacation in the United Kingdom, demanding that the President comes back or resigns.





Speaking to Punch, where he also claimed that some politicians begged him to change his message, Sultan said, “Charly boy called out celebrities quite alright and I respect Charly Boy a great deal but I was not around in the country.





“I told him to watch out for me because I always use my social media account to talk to youths. It is very important for us to know it is not about protesting for a week, it is an on-going discussion.





“I have been speaking about social ill since the beginning of my career even as an up and coming artiste.





“I have always been singing about the hardship in the country, so nobody can point fingers at me and I will keep doing that.





“So if I am not around at a certain time that a protest was held, it does not really matter. Tuface was well meaning but the same people he tried to fight for took it against him.





“That is Nigeria for you. It is not about Charly Boy. Who were the people throwing stones at Charly Boy during the protest ? Were they Togolese?”