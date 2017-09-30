The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to let Biafrans go.

The group noted that Python dance and other forms of intimidation cannot stop the agitation for Biafra.





It also stated that they were not calling for disintegration of Nigeria but the freedom of Igbos.





This was contained in a statement in Enugu, yesterday issued by MASSOB’s National Director of Publicity, Samuel Edeson.





According to the release, “MASSOB is not saying that Nigeria should disintegrate.





“What we are demanding is freedom of Biafrans. Any Igbo man or woman who wishes to remains in Nigeria is free and if any Nigeria feels to live in Biafra, he will be accepted.





“If President Mohammad Buhari is supporting the states of Palestinian and Saharawi, why is he against Biafra freedom?





“MASSOB wishes to make it clear that no amount of threats by Nigerian army, police and other security agents can ever stop us from pursuing our freedom.





“What we are doing is legal, constitutional and justifiable and nobody can ban us because self determination is guaranteed by United Nations and the African Union charter, which Nigeria is signatory to both organisations,” Edeson said.





The Pro-Biafra group alleged that it was for fear of international prosecution that the Nigerian government was considering pulling out of 90 international organizations it belonged to.





“Nigerian government is afraid of prosecution by all these organizations. The genocide and war crime cases are at the door of Nigeria government. The Chief of Army Staff and the GOC 82 Division must face ICC.





“Python should go ahead and dance, after dancing we shall see the end of Python. Biafra agitators cannot be banned. Nigeria, let Biafra go and you will have peace,” he stated.