Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has been voted by Bolton Wanderers fans as their best player to have ever played at the Reebok Stadium, now Macron Stadium.The Reebok Stadium was built in 1997 but renamed in 2014 after Macron signed a naming rights deal with Bolton Wanderers. It is in celebration of the ground’s 20th anniversary that the poll was organised.In the poll among Bolton fans, Okocha beat the likes of former Spain defender Ivan Campo and French forward Youri Djorkaeff.“So good they named him twice, Jay-Jay Okocha’s impact on Bolton Wanderers Football Club has truly never been forgotten,” Bolton wrote on their website while announcing the results on Friday. “Moving to England for the first time with the Whites in 2002, the Nigerian magician’s four seasons spent with Sam Allardyce’s men saw him capture the hearts of not only the Bolton faithful, but football fans across the country for his silky skills and cheeky smile. Figuring for the Trotters on 145 occasions, he played in the Carling Cup Final – where he scored two unforgettable free-kicks in the semi-final first leg – and also in the UEFA Cup.“Another captain of the club too, those who were lucky enough to watch him in his prime will never forget the impact that Okocha had during his time at Macron Stadium and with that in mind, he has officially been named as the best ever player to grace our current home.”Campo came in fifth in the vote, while Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen is fourth. Djorkaeff was third and former England striker Kevin Davies, who played 400 games for the club, came in second.