The former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has said that Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is a failed country.
Obi made this known in Abakaliki during the 2017 independence anniversary lecture which took place at the Akanu-Ibiam international conference centre.
He expressed regret that Nigeria had no qualified leadership to revitalized the economy of the country, stressing that the country was still operating in the past.
The former governor blamed the recent rise in agitation of youths, especially the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and others across the country as a result of the poor leadership of the present administration of the federal government.
“For me, the country has failed, If anybody tells you that Nigeria is doing well, tell them it is a lie; they said that we are out of recession but almost all Nigerians are still feeling greatly the impact of recession”, he stated.
Obi, who was a guest lecturer at the event, urged the governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi to always tell the people he is ruling the truth, adding that the people will trust and believe him the more.
09052627490ReplyDelete
GET RICH NOW OR DIE TRYING
WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING! MR Oboh FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL;
If you do not want to join
the Illuminati do not read this message. Rules * You must be serious * You must not discuss the secret of the Illuminati to anyone i am the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati temple, We Welcome you to the Illuminati World where your spiritual dreams come alive. You probably have heard about Secret Societies and the Illuminati world and say to yourself “how can I join one of these societies for wealth and prosperity Once you join the Illuminati within one week of your membership you will achieved the greatest goal in life and also have wealth and fame The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive blessed powerful ring which will bring lots of wealth, prosperity, power, The possibilities are endless: Just imagine being a member and increase in wealth, conquer various obstacles, or seeing wonders in your business One of the rules of the Illuminati is "We don't talk about the Illuminati" so I can't say too much about it here, we are here for those of you that want to join Illuminati Brotherhood in Nigeria and across Africa. Making wealth is guaranteed for the people of the world. Life is a game. Money is how we keep scores. Money speaks sense in a
language all nations understand so get rich now or die trying to join illuminati brotherhood call 09052627490
Welcome to brotherhood Illuminati where you can becomeReplyDelete
rich famous and popular and your life story we be change
totally my name is Dan Jerry I am here to share my
testimony on how I join the great brotherhood Illuminati
and my life story was change immediately . I was very poor
no job and I has no money to even feed and take care of my
family I was confuse in life I don’t know what to do I try all
my possible best to get money but no one work out for me
each day I share tears, I was just looking out my family no
money to take care of them until one day I decided to join
the great Illuminati , I come across them in the internet I
never believe I said let me try I email them.all what they
said we happen in my life just started it was like a dream to
me they really change my story totally . They give me the
sum of $1,200,000 and many thing. through the Illuminati I
was able to become rich, and have many industry on my
own and become famous and popular in my country , today
me and my family is living happily and I am the most
happiest man here is the opportunity for you to join the
Illuminati and become rich and famous in life and be like
other people and you life we be change totally.If you are
interested in joining the great brotherhood Illuminati.then
contact him +2348106618681 email:illuminatibrotherpowerful@
gmail.com or you need my assistance email:danjerry04@gmail.com...