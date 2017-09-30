 Nigeria is a failed country –Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Nigeria is a failed country –Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi

2:00 PM 2
A+ A-
The former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has said that Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is a failed country.

Obi made this known in Abakaliki during the 2017 independence anniversary lecture which took place at the Akanu-Ibiam international conference centre.

He expressed regret that Nigeria had no qualified leadership to revitalized the economy of the country, stressing that the country was still operating in the past.

The former governor blamed the recent rise in agitation of youths, especially the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and others across the country as a result of the poor leadership of the present administration of the federal government.

“For me, the country has failed, If anybody tells you that Nigeria is doing well, tell them it is a lie; they said that we are out of recession but almost all Nigerians are still feeling greatly the impact of recession”, he stated.


Obi, who was a guest lecturer at the event, urged the governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi to always tell the people he is ruling the truth, adding that the people will trust and believe him the more.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. 09052627490
    GET RICH NOW OR DIE TRYING

    WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING! MR Oboh FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL;
    If you do not want to join
    the Illuminati do not read this message. Rules * You must be serious * You must not discuss the secret of the Illuminati to anyone i am the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati temple, We Welcome you to the Illuminati World where your spiritual dreams come alive. You probably have heard about Secret Societies and the Illuminati world and say to yourself “how can I join one of these societies for wealth and prosperity Once you join the Illuminati within one week of your membership you will achieved the greatest goal in life and also have wealth and fame The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive blessed powerful ring which will bring lots of wealth, prosperity, power, The possibilities are endless: Just imagine being a member and increase in wealth, conquer various obstacles, or seeing wonders in your business One of the rules of the Illuminati is "We don't talk about the Illuminati" so I can't say too much about it here, we are here for those of you that want to join Illuminati Brotherhood in Nigeria and across Africa. Making wealth is guaranteed for the people of the world. Life is a game. Money is how we keep scores. Money speaks sense in a
    language all nations understand so get rich now or die trying to join illuminati brotherhood call 09052627490

    ReplyDelete

  2. Welcome to brotherhood Illuminati where you can become
    rich famous and popular and your life story we be change
    totally my name is Dan Jerry I am here to share my
    testimony on how I join the great brotherhood Illuminati
    and my life story was change immediately . I was very poor
    no job and I has no money to even feed and take care of my
    family I was confuse in life I don’t know what to do I try all
    my possible best to get money but no one work out for me
    each day I share tears, I was just looking out my family no
    money to take care of them until one day I decided to join
    the great Illuminati , I come across them in the internet I
    never believe I said let me try I email them.all what they
    said we happen in my life just started it was like a dream to
    me they really change my story totally . They give me the
    sum of $1,200,000 and many thing. through the Illuminati I
    was able to become rich, and have many industry on my
    own and become famous and popular in my country , today
    me and my family is living happily and I am the most
    happiest man here is the opportunity for you to join the
    Illuminati and become rich and famous in life and be like
    other people and you life we be change totally.If you are
    interested in joining the great brotherhood Illuminati.then
    contact him +2348106618681 email:illuminatibrotherpowerful@
    gmail.com or you need my assistance email:danjerry04@gmail.com...

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top