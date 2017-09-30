A former governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, on Friday said that many of the people calling for the restructuring of the country were doing so for ulterior motives.
Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the people whose voices were loudest, were hypocrites.
He said this category of people advocated the idea for selfish, political, ethnic and even secessionist agenda.
Musa added that only very few individuals were demanding for the restructuring of the country for genuine reasons.
“No doubt, many of the people calling for the restructuring of the country are doing that for their selfish motives.
“Some of them are making the call as part of their political agenda, some for ethnic supremacy, others for resource control, while some are for their secessionist agenda.
“Only very few are calling for restructuring for the genuine reason of promoting development, unfortunately, there is no consensus on the form that restructuring should take,’’ he said.
The former governor, however, noted that there was need for the country to promote unity and development.
Musa said he was opposed to any form of restructuring that would threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria or promote inequality.
Musa suggested that a restructuring that would achieve three objectives of empowering the regions, promote more government in business and engender unity, fairness and equality.
“Many people have come up with various ideas of restructuring, some of which to me, will not promote development, like the creation of more states.
“To me the best form of restructuring is the one that will achieve three things: one, promote the unity of the country; two, empower the regions via a shift to regional system of government, and three, that would put the economy in the hands of government and not the private sector,’’ he said.
Balarabe Musa, you're a dummy for calling those asking for restructuring hypocrites. Senility has so caught up with you that you're no longer able to recognize the fact that nothing is ever static in this world. You have spent your time; so, stay quiet while the younger ones look at things differently than you did. Okay?ReplyDelete
I just wonder y the north are so afraid of restructuring. Restructuring is important so that the various states will think and be creative for d betterment of its people. Going against restructuring means we want to be lazy and dats not good for our peopleReplyDelete
U guys should read n exhaust d write-up first b4 commenting or u don't understand what he wrote. There is nothing wrong in this man's write-upReplyDelete
Why does the north always pull is back?ReplyDelete