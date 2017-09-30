The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, has said that only restructuring can put an end to the agitations by the South East, which is presently posing a threat to the unity of Nigeria.
He went on further to urge the Igbos resident in the north not to flee the region because of the October 1 declaration by the northern youths.
The PDP chief who spoke in Kaduna yesterday, on the need to ensure that the nation’s internal security and sovereignty was not further threatened by the agitations, advised the Federal Government to embark on the process of restructuring Nigeria for development, growth and peaceful existence of citizens in the country.
Asking Igbos not to leave, he said, “If not for the measures the governors took, the matter could have gone out of control. We didn’t see reprisals; we saw leaders, governors, traditional rulers and religious leaders calling for calm.
“I am confident October 1 will come and go peacefully. Arewa youths are not like IPOB; you cannot see their flag or office. Maybe you see some youths coming from one state or the other at a meeting and they disperse, which is not what IPOB was doing”.
