Popular Nigerian musician, Dbanj in a recent interview revealed how fatherhood has changed him entirely and also his decision making:“Being a father is very humbling. I have always acted as a father to a lot of young artistes from the days of Mo Hits but now, I have a child of my own. When he was born, I was in the hospital and as I held his hands, it made me realise that to whom much is given, much is expected. This is someone’s life that I am responsible for. It is not just about fatherhood but now I have a family. Before I became a family man, I took decisions without looking back. I could decide to sleep on the Mainland; I could decide to chill with my friends. But now, I have responsibilities.I have people that I am responsible for and we are growing together. The good thing is that I have a great partner and I love it. Each time I look into the eyes of my son, I know that it is real; I have to keep working harder,” he said.