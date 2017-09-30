A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) Victor Umeh has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun over his comment on the forthcoming election in Anambra.

The APC national chairman was quoted as boasting that his party must take over Anambra State in the November 18 poll.





Umeh described Oyegun’s comment as reckless, inflammatory, intimidating and undemocratic.





Addressing reporters as part of activities for the flag off of Governor Willie Obiano’s re-election campaign, Umeh noted that such a statement was capable of heating the polity, calling on the people of the state to be vigilant and prepare against any evil plot that would aim to subvert their decision on the poll.





He said: “This is not a civilized language. It is not a democratic language and we don’t want to go into the election with such inflammatory language and that statement by Oyegun was an intimidating language.





“On our part, we are going into the election with Obiano’s achievements in the three years and six months he has been governor and going by what APGA has done in the past 11 years in Anambra State.





“Some people have been jumping from place to place saying that Obiano has not done anything and we have chronicled all his achievements. I want to assert without any fear of contradiction that this government has discharged its duties diligently.”