A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) Victor Umeh has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun over his comment on the forthcoming election in Anambra.
The APC national chairman was quoted as boasting that his party must take over Anambra State in the November 18 poll.
Umeh described Oyegun’s comment as reckless, inflammatory, intimidating and undemocratic.
Addressing reporters as part of activities for the flag off of Governor Willie Obiano’s re-election campaign, Umeh noted that such a statement was capable of heating the polity, calling on the people of the state to be vigilant and prepare against any evil plot that would aim to subvert their decision on the poll.
He said: “This is not a civilized language. It is not a democratic language and we don’t want to go into the election with such inflammatory language and that statement by Oyegun was an intimidating language.
“On our part, we are going into the election with Obiano’s achievements in the three years and six months he has been governor and going by what APGA has done in the past 11 years in Anambra State.
“Some people have been jumping from place to place saying that Obiano has not done anything and we have chronicled all his achievements. I want to assert without any fear of contradiction that this government has discharged its duties diligently.”
09052627490ReplyDelete
GET RICH NOW OR DIE TRYING
WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING! MR Oboh FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL;
If you do not want to join
the Illuminati do not read this message. Rules * You must be serious * You must not discuss the secret of the Illuminati to anyone i am the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati temple, We Welcome you to the Illuminati World where your spiritual dreams come alive. You probably have heard about Secret Societies and the Illuminati world and say to yourself “how can I join one of these societies for wealth and prosperity Once you join the Illuminati within one week of your membership you will achieved the greatest goal in life and also have wealth and fame The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive blessed powerful ring which will bring lots of wealth, prosperity, power, The possibilities are endless: Just imagine being a member and increase in wealth, conquer various obstacles, or seeing wonders in your business One of the rules of the Illuminati is "We don't talk about the Illuminati" so I can't say too much about it here, we are here for those of you that want to join Illuminati Brotherhood in Nigeria and across Africa. Making wealth is guaranteed for the people of the world. Life is a game. Money is how we keep scores. Money speaks sense in a
language all nations understand so get rich now or die trying to join illuminati brotherhood call 09052627490