Former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Abubakar Tsav, has asked Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai, to refrain from distracting President Muhammadu Buhari from providing good governance to the people.
He made this demand in reaction to El-rufai’s endorsement of Buhari for Presidency in 2019.
Tsav told Sun: “He should not leave Buhari alone. El-Rufai and others in his group are distracting Buhari. El-Rufai should face governance in Kaduna State and allow Buhari to do his work.
“El-Rufai is distracting Buhari by asking him or saying that Buhari would run in2019. It is too premature to be talking of 2019 now.
“What El-Rufai doesn’t know or realize is that even though he and his fellow Buhari for 2019 campaigners are claiming to be Buhari’s friends, but in actual fact, they are doing a lot of harm to Buhari through their action and pronouncements.
“But what I know is that Buhari is not a man that anybody is capable of maneuvering through praise singing. He will do whatever he wants to do.
“That’s why I even laugh when some people say or claim that Buhari is weak, and that a certain cabal has influenced him.
“Buhari is not somebody that can be easily manipulated. He is somebody that believes in doing things right.”
09052627490ReplyDelete
GET RICH NOW OR DIE TRYING
WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING! MR Oboh FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL;
If you do not want to join
the Illuminati do not read this message. Rules * You must be serious * You must not discuss the secret of the Illuminati to anyone i am the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati temple, We Welcome you to the Illuminati World where your spiritual dreams come alive. You probably have heard about Secret Societies and the Illuminati world and say to yourself “how can I join one of these societies for wealth and prosperity Once you join the Illuminati within one week of your membership you will achieved the greatest goal in life and also have wealth and fame The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive blessed powerful ring which will bring lots of wealth, prosperity, power, The possibilities are endless: Just imagine being a member and increase in wealth, conquer various obstacles, or seeing wonders in your business One of the rules of the Illuminati is "We don't talk about the Illuminati" so I can't say too much about it here, we are here for those of you that want to join Illuminati Brotherhood in Nigeria and across Africa. Making wealth is guaranteed for the people of the world. Life is a game. Money is how we keep scores. Money speaks sense in a
language all nations understand so get rich now or die trying to join illuminati brotherhood call 09052627490