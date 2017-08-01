A woman identified as Iya Samson was spotted half naked after losing four of her children in a kerosene explosion at her residence.

The fire outbreak which took place last Friday night at Rumukwucha community, Rivers State, resulted from the adulterated kerosene she poured into her cooking stove.

According to a Vanguard report, the woman was seen yesterday around GRA junction half-naked and appealing to passers-by to help rescue her children.

An eyewitness, Uche who lives in the neighbourhood said the lady was cooking when the stove suddently went up in flames, consuming her four children and other valuables in her apartment.

“We heard people saw her around GRA area of Port Harcourt begging that they should help recover her children from fire.

“Those who saw her did not know we were looking for her. They mistook her for a mad person.“ Uche said.

Her husband, Mr Ademola Danaogun has appealed to Port Harcourt residents to help bring back his wife wherever she is found.

He pleaded with the public not to attack his wife or mistake her for a witch or mad woman, emphasising that she had not recovered from the shock of the sad and painful loss.

He said, “We have been looking for her since. Some said they saw her at Ogbogoro; we have gone there to look for her, but didn’t find her.

“Yesterday evening, some people said they saw my wife at GRA. They said she was shouting that her four children were burning in fire.

“Please, if you see my wife, don’t kill her. People may conclude that she is a witch and had killed the children.

“No, it is not like that. I want to see her and take her home. We are going back to our state because we have lost everything.”