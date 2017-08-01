Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that no amount of attacks by naysayers will deter the Federal Government from repositioning the creative sector.The minister said this on Monday evening in Abuja when he received a delegation of Music Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MUPMAN) led by its National Chairman, Mr Sharon Wilson.Mohammed who was alluding to some of the reactions that had trailed the programmes and decisions of his Ministry in repositioning the creative industry said he would not be deterred.“Some of these reactions are not completely salutary or pleasant, but we are committed to our goals.“According to Winston Churchill, “No man gets to his destinations if he stops at every point to throw stones at dogs backing at him’’.“My position is that the wagon has moved; let the dogs continue to bark. This will never stop our moves and our motion.’’The minister reiterated that the agenda, programmes and decisions of the administration to reposition the sector were well thought out and yielding fruits.He explained that major stakeholders were carried along in the process and the creative sector was taking its rightful position.“Whether you agree with the minister or you disagree with him, it is obvious that what is being discussed today in Nigeria is the creative industry.“We have succeeded in bringing to the front burner, the creative industry,” he said.Mohammed said that the recent meeting he held with the Inspector-General of Police alongside stakeholders in the industry to address piracy was yielding results.“At the meeting the IG promised to set up anti-piracy units in all the state and FCT Commands.“I am glad to announce that on Wednesday, he (IG) met with all the commissioners of police and the Assistant-Inspector General of Police on the issue,” he said.Mohammed told them that he had promised to set up the Anti-Piracy Unit and they should go and start working on it.“These are concrete evidence that we are committed to the development of the creative industry,” he said.The minister thanked the delegation for the visit and for the honour bestowed on him as the Grand Patron of MUPMAN.He promised to look into the requests tabled before him by the association.Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Sharon Wilson expressed the solidarity of the association with the minister in his efforts to reposition the creative industry.“The growth of the Music Industry in Nigeria could not have been better without the input of your ministry and allied.“Your ministry has continuously created the enabling environment for the practice of various professionals around the industry.“You have re-positioned the culture and tourism sector, ” he said.Wilson also commended the minister for his efforts at addressing the challenge of piracy in the industry.