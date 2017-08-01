Niger Delta militant group, Adaka Boro Avengers, ABA, has declared that it would join hands with Biafra agitators to fight Nigeria with missiles and chemical weapons.

The separatist group also called on Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, to stay away from all matters of the Niger Delta.

According to ABA, “Why would the Arewa youths and some northerners call for re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu knowing what the implications would be. That is not possible and the Nigerian government will never dare it again.

“The Federal Government does not recognize you people (Ijaw leaders); and we will no longer listen to you. We thank you for your efforts, especially to Papa E. K. Clark, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and Victor Attah.

“This is because we have seen Nigeria as a failed state. We, Niger Deltans respect you people; save your energy; we will need you people in our country.

“To the Federal Government of Nigeria don’t try to fight us, because it is totally a missile and chemical war. We have joined hands with Biafra and other foreigners.”