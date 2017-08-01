A transgender man, Trystan Reese from Portland, Oregon has welcome a baby boy with his partner of seven years, Biff Chaplow.

34-year-old Trystan Reese was born a girl, but started taking hormones almost a decade ago.





Reese stopped his hormone therapy when he got pregnant and has now given birth to a son, Leo.





After experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage the last time he got pregnant and felt he had missed his chances of bearing children of his own.





Leo becomes Reese and Biff biological child, who already have two adopted children.





“I would say it’s unique. I understand that people are not used to two men having a biological child,” Mr Reese told Fox News.

Biff described the moment as a ‘pure moment of bliss’.





Mr Chaplow added, “The moment he was born was just like a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life. To see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just like amazing.”





See photos…



