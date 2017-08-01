The police in Dome-Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra have arrested four persons in connection with the brutal killing of the popular Instagram slay queen, whose real name is Lydia Ama Serwaa.

The deceased who was confirmed dead Monday was found with her tongue and vagina severed after attending an all night party at Just Torch Pub in Accra.

According to the police, the four suspects believed to be fraudsters, are James Opoku, Yussif Ahmed, Akwasi Adae as well as Muhammed Abdul-Sadeek who are currently in police custody assisting in investigation.

DC Queen was widely known as a ‘party girl’ who gained social media attention by her raunchy snaps as well as posting several photos of herself at several parties.

Some Friends of the victim posted touching tributes on her facebook while some criticized her for living a dangerous life.

A friend of the deceased, Cleopatra Barbara Afya Akpablie said ”DC Queen was only hustling.”

”She condemned those who criticised the victim and said that she would never have been on the streets making a living if she came from a good home.”











