Serena Williams has demanded for equal pay for black women, highlighting that black women earn 17% less than their white female counterparts.Williams said that for every dollar earned by men in the United States, black women earn just 63 cents.The 23-times grand slam winner stated that black women had to work eight months longer to earn the same as their male counterparts do in one year.She compared the oppression of black women in their work places with her experiences."I've been disrespected by my male colleagues and in the most painful times."I've been the subject of racist remarks on and off the tennis court."Luckily I am blessed with an inner drive and a support system of family and friends that encourage me to move forward. But these injustices still hurt.""July 31 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day. Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay." Williams worte in an essay on Fortune Magazine.Williams noted that if she wasn't lucky enough to break through as world tennis player she would be like the other 24 million black women facing wage disparities in the US."The cycles of poverty, discrimination and sexism are much, much harder to break than the record for Grand Slam titles."For every black woman that rises through the ranks to a position of power, there are too many others who are still struggling."We deserve equal pay for our mothers, our wives, our daughters, our nieces, friends, and colleagues – but mostly for ourselves."Black women: be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you're making it a little easier for a woman behind you. Let's get back those 37 cents," Serena added.