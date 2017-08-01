Kwara Must Change, a pressure group behind the recall exercise of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, says the ball has been set in motion.

It also described the readiness of coordinators across the wards and Local Government Areas to commence the process as “very impressive”.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by its President, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, and Yusuf Olatunji, Kwara Central Coordinator.”

The group however lamented that INEC was tactically delaying the process.





They said as part of the measure to ensure due process is followed as required by the constitution, Kwara Must Change had written to the electoral body to notify it of the recall exercise and also to request for the certified copy of the voters registration list.





“However, we are yet to get the required materials from the electoral body”, Kwara Must Change added.

“Although, prior to this moment, we already have in our possession, a copy of the voters’ registration list, But this copy is not certified; neither can we be sure of its authenticity.

“The certified copy we requested from INEC is to observe due process and ensure what we have is the original copy.

“Surprisingly, some INEC staff confided in us that we should have applied for the certified copy before making the announcement of the recall.





“According to them, we have been double crossed by Mr Saraki and his aides. They noted that, since the date we made the recall announcement, some aides of the Senate President had approached the commission to seek their cooperation in frustrating the recall.

“They confessed that few days before our letter arrived, the leadership of INEC in the state had addressed the staff and warned them not to release the official voter’s registration list to any group or person and failure to abide may cost them their jobs.





“While we cannot ascertain the authenticity of the story, the fact that INEC is yet to oblige to our request until today, goes to show that something is indeed wrong somewhere, but we shall get to the root of the matter.

“In view of this development, we are forced to postpone the recall exercise. We shall communicate the new date to the public as soon as time permits.”