Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has urged the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the crisis rocking the Kaduna chapter.

The senator spoke to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with the National Chairman of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun.

Sani, in company of some APC members in Kaduna, including Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North), also reported Sunday’s attack on him and others to Oyegun.





The lawmaker said the thugs acted in concert with the police in the state.





“If we continue on this part, where one person feels he is a god, I think we are simply repeating the very problem that destroyed the party we ejected out of power.

“We are here in the spirit of that, and we hope that we will get the cooperation of the national party’s leadership to come to the rescue of the party in Kaduna before it is too late,” he said.

He lamented that Saturday’s local delegates’ elections in the state did not hold, alleging that list for the election was doctored.

“They sat down in the palace of their gods to write names and sent it down here for us to accept; that can never happen,” he said.

The senator warned the APC not to go the same way as the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which led to their crisis.

“This was the seed of the destruction of the PDP, where individuals considered themselves as gods and any other person a slave; that will never happen in Kaduna state.

“We are here to present our case and to appeal to the instrument of leadership of this party to intervene in the Kaduna issue before it becomes too late.

“We are here to also state it to the party´s national leadership that we are under siege in Kaduna

“The use of thugs and violence by agents and close associates of the state government is one thing we cannot tolerate,” Sani said.