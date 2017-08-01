Barcelona star Neymar was heading back to the Catalan city on Tuesday and due to return to training with Ernesto Valverde's team on Wednesday, a club source has told ESPN FC.Neymar arrived in Dubai after fulfilling his promotional commitments in China as speculation grows that he will complete a world-record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.The Brazil international had announced via his Instagram account that he was in the United Arab Emirates, posting a video and pictures of himself and some friends eating together.Various reports followed -- some suggesting Neymar's next destination would be Brazil, others indicating Qatar or Paris -- but a source has confirmed to ESPN FC that the forward is heading back to Spain and will return to training with his Barca teammates on Wednesday.Meanwhile, French publication L'Equipe reported that, despite Monday's suggestions from newspaper Al-Watan that Neymar will undergo a medical in Qatar this week, any tests are actually more likely to come later in the week, in Paris, and possibly even on Monday.Neymar also used social media while in Dubai to quote a passage from the Bible that could be interpreted as a hint regarding his future and a potential PSG move."I am not saying this because I am in need," the 25-year-old wrote. "For I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances."I know what it is to be in need and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want."On Monday evening, beIN Sports MENA -- which has close ties with PSG's Qatari owners -- tweeted that it had been informed by its sources close to Barca that Neymar will be leaving the club.Le Parisien, meanwhile, reported that PSG have not yet contacted Paris police to establish a location for any potential unveiling and that Neymar's father collected his loyalty bonus from Barca in Catalonia on Monday.However, that contrasts with reports by Mundo Deportivo and The Associated Press, which says Barca are withholding the €26 million bonus, which was agreed when Neymar signed a new contract last year, into a notary until the saga is over."What the club does with the money, it does not know yet, given the uncertainty of the future," an unnamed club official told the AP.The report adds that Barca feel they should not have to pay the full amount if Neymar moves to PSG and fails to fulfil the five-year deal for which the fee is payable.Diario Sport says Barca's decision to do so has angered Neymar Sr., who feels the club's actions have no justification.