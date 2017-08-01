 Osinbajo To Receive Ghanaian President Today | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday received the visiting Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Presidential villa, Abuja.


Akufo-Addo arrived at the Villa at about 11.12 a.m. and was welcomed by Osinbajo who ushered him into the Acting President’s office through a red carpet.

The visit lasted for barely four minutes as the Ghanaian leader proceeded immediately to the National Defence College to deliver a lecture to the college graduands.

Akufo-Addo won the country’s 2016 presidential poll against the incumbent, John Mahama, by a margin of 9.45 per cent.

He was inaugurated into office on Jan. 7, 2017.

